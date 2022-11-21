Mack Trucks promotes Randall to president

Jonathan Randall has been named president of Mack Trucks North America, a role he’ll assume Dec. 1.

He will report to Martin Weissburg, global president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America.

Randall has been with Mack since 2016 when he was hired as senior vice-president, North American sales. Most recently he served as senior vice-president – North American sales and commercial operations.

“Jonathan is a proven leader who is passionate about working with our dealers and customers to grow Mack’s business as we introduce new services and products to the North American market,” said Weissburg.