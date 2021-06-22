Manac expanding into Moncton

Semitrailer manufacturer Manac is opening a sales, parts and service center in Moncton, New Brunswick in the fall of 2021.

This location is the first of several identified in a strategic five-year expansion plan to help support the increasing demand of customers from coast to coast.

(Photo: Manac)

The 16,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility with six service bays will be in the Moncton East Business Park, located alongside the TransCanada Highway, and will offer semitrailer sales, financing services in addition to comprehensive maintenance and repair programs.

The center combined with four existing branches will increase Manac’s footprint in the Eastern Canadian market.

“We are excited about the future, and we are looking forward to getting a full 360-degree view of the Atlantic marketplace. Additionally, our new facility will create several job opportunities in the Moncton area”, said Tom Ramsden, vice-president of sales & marketing at Manac.