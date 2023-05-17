Kenworth’s Chillicothe plant produces 750,000th truck

A Kenworth T680 Signature Edition with a 76-inch high roof sleeper was delivered to Heartland Express at Kenworth’s Chillicothe, Ohio plant. The truck represented the 750,000th truck produced by the plant, which opened in 1974.

Heartland Express’ CEO Mike Gerdin received the keys to the truck from Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president. Also present were Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing, Doug VanZuiden, Kenworth Chillicothe plant manager, and Preston Hinkle, MHC Kenworth regional vice-president and general manager.

Kevin Baney, left, presents a plaque and Kenworth T680 Signature Edition keys to Mike Gerdin. (Photo: Kenworth)

“This is a special year for Kenworth. We’re celebrating our 100th anniversary, and our Chillicothe plant met yet another milestone with the production of its 750,000th truck,” Baney said. “It’s a tribute to all that have worked at this plant over the years since it opened nearly 50 years ago. We couldn’t be happier this historic truck is going to a long-time customer like Heartland Express. It’s a fleet that began operation just after the Chillicothe plant opened, and it’s in its second generation as a family-run business – growing to more than 6,000 trucks.”

The T680 Signature Edition is equipped with a Paccar MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, and Paccar TX-12 automated transmission.

“We’re so excited to receive this Signature Edition Kenworth T680 anniversary truck. The Century Platinum paint job will really stand out from our traditional white Heartland fleet trucks,” said Gerdin.