Mercedes-Benz Vans updates Sprinter

Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada has revealed details about its 2023 Model Year Sprinter, featuring all-wheel drive, transmission, engine, and connectivity enhancements.

The all-wheel drive system is completely new,as is a 9G-Tronic transmission and four-cylinder diesel engine. Gasoline options will continue to be offered, too.

The 2023 Sprinter comes with a new all-wheel drive system, replacing the previous 4×4. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)

The 2.0-liter OM 654 diesel engine comes from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, and the Sprinter is transitioning to a four-cylinder line of gas and diesel engines to improve efficiency. Benefits include smoother acceleration, higher torque, reduced emissions, and lower noise and vibration levels, the company claims. Power options include 168 and 208 hp offerings.

Further engine enhancements combine aluminum block and steel pistons, a stepped recess combustion proces,s and Nanoslide cylinder coating to reduce in-engine friction.

The new 9G-Tronic nine-speed transmission will be standard. Mercedes says the transmission improves fuel economy and driver comfort, reduces noise and emissions, and provides quicker downshifts and a higher overall gear ratio. It’s an update over the 7G-Tronic transmission and in comparison, offers quicker take-off, more gears, and a greater gear ratio spread for improved performance, according to the company.

The new all-wheel drive system replaces Sprinter’s previous 4×4 configuration, offering more power, endurance and terrain capabilities. The AWD system splits torque equally between the axles, whereas the 4×4 torque was split by 35% to the front axle and 65% to the rear.

Ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle, and breakover angle have not been affected, the company says.

Mercedes-Benz has also improved connectivity, bringing Mercedes Me Connect to the 2023 Sprinter. This allows fleet managers to access key information from virtually anywhere using the Me Connect app. Functions include remote door lock and unlock, fluid level and tire pressure checks, and vehicle status updates. Diagnostic tests can be conducted remotely to help troubleshoot issues.

Also new is a camera installed on the rear of the van that displays the view on the interior mirror. It provides the driver with a clear view of what’s behind the vehicle – particularly useful for cargo van customers with limited or no rear visibility.

“The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter continues to raise the bar within the commercial vehicle segment, offering a streamlined packaging structure and improved features to fit a variety of customers – from everyday drivers to parcel delivery, construction workers, various upfit customers and everyone in-between,” the company said in a release. “The new 2023 Sprinter will provide the comfort, power, and off-road capabilities needed to take on any project ahead.”