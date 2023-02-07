Mercedes bringing all-new electric Sprinter van to Canada

Mercedes-Benz is bringing an all-new electric Sprinter van to the Canadian market.

The panel van variant of the new eSprinter will be launched in the U.S. and Canada in the second half of this year, before it launches in Europe toward the end of the year. It will be built in Charleston, S.C. for the North American market.

(Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

A front module contains the high-voltage components while the battery module is packaged underneath the body to save space. Batteries are placed between the axles, giving the vehicle a low center of gravity for improved handling.

A rear module contains the electrically driven rear axle and electric motor. Mercedes will spend about US$53 million to upgrade its Charleston plant for production of the eSprinter, and has invested about US$374 million on developing the vehicle.

“The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter consistently follows our strategy — to be the leader in electric mobility with the most desirable vans while achieving profitable growth worldwide,” said Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

(Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The eSprinter for the Canadian market will be a long cargo van with high roof, equipped with the largest battery available with a capacity of 113 kilowatt-hours. Load capacity is 14 cubic meters with a maximum gross vehicle weight of 4.25 tons. The battery capacity will give it a range of up to 400 kilometers, Mercedes says.

Efficiency, range, and load

“With the new eSprinter, we are taking the electric large van segment to a new level. The triad of efficiency, range and load capacity with simultaneous [total cost of ownership] optimization makes the new eSprinter the most versatile Mercedes-Benz eVan ever,” Geisen added.

The new eSprinter will mark the first time the motor (weighing 286 lb.) and electric rear axle have been built into a Mercedes van. The motor comes in two power levels with 100 or 150 kW of peak output. The van will be chargeable using AC and DC sources. It can be charged with up to 1,154 kW at fast-charging stations, going from a 10% charge to 80% in around 42 minutes.

The inside of the eSprinter is digitized with driver-centric infotainment features, built on the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) brought over from passenger cars. From 2025, Mercedes says all new van models will be all-electric.