Michelin invests in Nova Scotia tire plants

Michelin is investing $300 million into its Nova Scotia plants, making them more environmentally friendly and adding capacity for several lines including commercial truck tires produced there.

New technologies and equipment will be installed in its three plants, which will also produce tires for electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient commercial truck tires.

“Michelin is committed to developing the mobility of goods and people and doing so in a cleaner and more sustainable way,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America.

“With these investments, we will do exactly that: continue to add capacity in the most strategic segments of the tire market to support the transition to electric vehicles and to energy efficient freight transportation, while further reducing the environmental footprint of our products and our plants.”

Michelin’s Bridgewater, N.S., plant will see a $140-million expansion as part of the upgrades, and will add 70 jobs.

“We’re excited to continue to enhance and grow our operations in Canada,” said Andrew Mutch, president of Michelin North America (Canada). “We have a wonderful history of manufacturing tires here for more than 50 years, and I’m thrilled we can strengthen the competitiveness of our factories for our current and future workforce.”