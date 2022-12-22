Record year for Bandag retreads

Bandag set new records in 2022, with a 9% increase in North American retread tire sales totaling more than 7 million retreads.

The company also invested US$60 million into its Abilene, Texas retread plant, which it says will boost capacity by 16%. It also launched a new last mile tire system intended to accelerate retreads in final mile applications for small- and medium-sized fleets.

Environmental benefits for the year include: 105 million gallons of oil saved; 290 million pounds of landfill waste avoided; 207 million pounds of tire waste avoided; and 5.6 billion KwH of energy saved, equal to powering 500,00 homes for a year.

“Retreading makes more sense today than it ever has for fleets,” said Jason Roanhouse, executive director of Bandag operations, Bridgestone Americas. “Not only does retreading deliver the same reliable performance of new tires, it helps fleets deliver on their sustainability goals while also driving bottom-line business efficiencies.”