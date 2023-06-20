Michelin OnCall provides 2.5 millionth roadside service event

Michelin’s OnCall emergency roadside service hit a milestone recently, assisting its 2.5 millionth customer in the U.S. and Canada since its 2009 launch.

“This achievement is a demonstration of Michelin’s commitment to delivering a superior level of customer service with OnCall since its initial inception,” said Kate Kaufman, vice-president of services for Michelin North America. “This service continues to place longhaul fleets and their needs at the forefront of our customer care initiatives, offering comprehensive assistance and commitment to owners and operators who value maintenance and efficiency, leading to improved total cost of ownership.”

The milestone event occurred May 12, with Service Tire Truck Center (STTC) providing the roadside assistance.

“STTC is thrilled that our company has successfully handled the 2.5 millionth service event for Michelin ONCall, marking a significant milestone in our partnership,” said Walt Dealtrey, president and CEO of STTC. “This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service for Michelin OnCall and our mutual customers. This particular customer was back on the road in under our goal of 100 minutes. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and surpassing many more milestones together.”