MirrorEye camera system gets additional five-year exemption

Stoneridge, maker of the MirrorEye Camera Monitor System, has received a five-year extension to its exemption allowing it to replace truck mirrors with cameras and digital displays.

“This exemption renewal reinforces the benefits of our MirrorEye system from both a fuel economy and safety perspective,” said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge.

The Stoneridge MirrorEye system. (Photo: John G. Smith)

“MirrorEye provides enhanced, real-time visibility from nearly every angle of a commercial truck, which can reduce the frequency and severity of accidents, especially when turning, during lane changes and in close-corner maneuvers. In addition to its important safety benefits, MirrorEye-equipped trucks can achieve a 2-3% increase in fuel savings when traditional mirrors are removed, which translates to roughly 2.5 tons of CO 2 reduction annually per vehicle.”

The original exemption was granted in 2019, and allows customers of MirrorEye-equipped trucks to replace conventional rearview mirrors. The company says it was the first camera monitoring system to receive the exemption and has worked with more than 40 fleets in North America to retrofit the system.

“During the last five years, we’ve worked closely with our fleet and OEM partners to validate the benefits of MirrorEye and make it the leading camera mirror system on the market today,” added Zizelman.