Mission Critical buys Purkeys Fleet Electric

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Mission Critical Electronics (MCE) has announced its acquisition of Purkeys Fleet Electric.

Purkeys provides electric power solutions to truck fleets, liftgate manufacturers, trailer manufacturers, truck dealers and OEMs. Its primary products include liftgate charging systems, inverters, harnesses, solar power products, and ancillary products.

Mission Critical makes electronic power products.

“We are delighted to have Purkeys join MCE,” said Kevin Moschettie, CEO of Mission Critical Electronics. “Purkeys’ products are high quality, technologically advanced, and valued by its customers. Purkeys has a strong reputation for being a reliable, trusted partner of truck fleet operators, solving electrical system problems, and realizing new power application opportunities.”

“We at Purkeys are thrilled with the opportunity afforded us by joining forces with MCE,” added Purkeys CEO, Justin Purkey. “Our focus has always been on providing our customers and industry partners with the best service possible to help them keep their trucks on the road. MCE has the scale and resources to help us grow faster so that we can put even more effort into helping our customers. Our industry partners, our customers, and our employees will all benefit from this partnership.”