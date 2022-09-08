Mercedes, Rivian to form electric commercial van JV

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian have signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining a strategic partnership and joint production of large electric vans.

Shared costs and investments, and operational synergies were cited as benefits of the collaboration. The MoU indicates a new joint venture manufacturing company will be formed between the two companies. Mercedes and Rivian commercial vans will be built at a factory in Europe.

The JV will enable both companies to rapidly scale the production of electric commercial vans.

“Rivian was created to encourage the world to transition away from fossil fuel consumption by creating compelling products and services. We’re delighted to be partnering with Mercedes‑Benz on this project,” RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian, said in a release. “Mercedes‑Benz is one of the world’s best known and respected automotive companies, and we believe that together we will produce truly remarkable electric vans which will not only benefit our customers, but the planet.”

Added Mathias Geisen, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, “As a pioneer in the field of locally emission-free transportation Mercedes‑Benz Vans has gained broad experience in producing and launching eVans since 2010. Now we are accelerating the transformation to a fully electric product portfolio. From 2025 onwards, all vans based on our new architecture VAN.EA will be electric-only.

“I am delighted that as part of this transformation we are now joining forces with Rivian – a highly dynamic and inspiring partner with a strong technology position. We are sharing investments and technology because we also share the same strategic ambition: accelerating the electrification of the van market with sustainable and superior products for our customers.”