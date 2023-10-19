Navistar begins S13 production at Huntsville powertrain plant

Navistar held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Huntsville, Ala., engine plant yesterday to celebrate the start of production for its S13 Integrated Powertrain.

The powertrain – featuring Navistar’s S13 engine, T14 transmission and dual stage aftertreatment system – will be the final combustion engine platform from Navistar, as it marches toward a zero-emission future.

Brandon Tucker, Huntsville Powertrain Plant director of operations, prepares to cut the ribbon at Navistar’s engine plant. (Photo: Supplied)

It will be built at the Huntsville plant, which recently received a 110,000 sq.-ft. expansion to accommodate production. The plant now covers 410,000 sq.-ft. and features two assembly lines, one for the engine and the other for the transmission.

Navistar has invested more than US$200 million into the Huntsville plant, which was built in 2008.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the expansion of our Huntsville Powertrain Plant, symbolizing our commitment to innovation and excellence. Through collaborative efforts with the Traton Group, we are confident to set a new efficiency benchmark in sustainable transportation,” said Brandon Tucker, director of operations, Huntsville Powertrain Plant. “The entire team is excited to embark on this journey and build the remarkable S13 Integrated Powertrain that will redefine the industry and power our path towards a more sustainable future.”