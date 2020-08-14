Navistar moving e-mobility operations to new facility

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Navistar has announced it will move its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit to a new facility in Rochester Hills, Mich.

The 19,000 sq.-ft. facility is about 30 miles north of Detroit, and will serve as the technical lead location for NEXT, for design, engineering, and analysis of electric vehicles and batteries.

(Photo: Navistar)

“We are very happy to announce the new home for NEXT in Rochester Hills,” said Gary Horvat, vice-president, eMobility, Navistar. “We look forward to joining this community as we create what will be the epicenter of everything that we do in electrification.”

About 50 people will work at the facility, focusing on e-mobility-specific roles. Those employees are currently based in Navistar’s Lisle, Ill.-based headquarters.