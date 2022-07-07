Navistar delivers first International eMV electric trucks to Canada

Navistar has begun deliveries of its eMV electric medium-duty truck, and two of the first to be delivered are deployed in Canada.

Canadian utility provider Enmax has purchased two of the trucks, which will be part of a pilot program in its mobile command center fleet. The utility hopes to evaluate how the trucks can reduce the organization’s fuel costs.

Enmax says it’s the first utility in Canada to pilot medium-duty electric trucks and plans to fully electrify its fleet.

(Photo: Navistar)

“This pilot will help us better understand the performance of electric vehicles and how they operate in the field,” Jana Mosley, president of Enmax Power, said in a related release. “Our customers need us to be future-focused, ensuring that we can support them in their energy choices. When it comes to electrification, we have an incredible opportunity to do just that, by electrifying first.”

The trucks are being used in Calgary, and the program was boosted by a $1 million grant from Emissions Reductions Alberta.

The eMV entered full production last August.

“Although the medium-duty electric truck segment has focused on box trucks and pickup and delivery applications, we have been able to go beyond expectations and meet customer needs in other segments,” said Debbie Shust, Navistar’s vice-president, medium-duty truck. “Body upfitters are taking on the challenge of seeing what can work on an electric vehicle, and our International eMV Series has become a successful demonstration of chassis integration serving various markets.”

Other applications the eMV has been deployed in include bucket, dump, and box configurations.