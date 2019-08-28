No rush for 2020 trailer build slots: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Trailer manufacturers have opened their 2020 orderboards, but fleets are reticent to invest in new equipment.

That’s according to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Trailer report from ACT Research. It reported final trailer orders of 13,900 units in July, up 22% from a depressed June, marking the first sequential increase in nine months.

But year-to-date, orders were 46% off 2018 levels.

“Reports indicate that additional OEMs opened their 2020 orderboards, but the response of fleets to the opportunity for production slots this year was distressing, given that only a few months ago, fleets were clamoring for additional equipment,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis for ACT Research. “They now appear to be very reticent to commit the investment, which isn’t unexpected given economic uncertainties, tariff concerns, lackluster freight volumes, and the resulting rate pressures.”