Ocean Trailer adds MAC, Beall product lines

Ocean Trailer has added MAC Trailers and its Beall Manufacturing tanker subsidiary to its product line.

The dealer will carry MAC’s flatdeck, end dump, transfer, and pneumatic trailer lines but not liquid tank trailers. Beall produces tanker and pneumatic trailers.

“We are fortunate to bring Ocean Trailer into our national dealer network and looking forward to building a lasting relationship that will best serve our customers,” MAC Trailer said in a release. “Ocean’s years in business, knowledgeable staff, and strong reputation in the Western Canadian market will provide strategic growth for both of our companies.”

Ocean Trailer says despite supply chain challenges affecting all trailer manufacturers, it already has several flatdeck and end dumps on order for Western Canada.

MAC now has more than 70 dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.