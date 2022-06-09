Tristan Fleet Management becomes Vanguard Trailers dealer

Tristan Fleet Management has become an official dealer for Vanguard Trailers in Quebec.

Vanguard, a spin-off of CIMC Vehicle Group, makes van and flatbed trailers, as well as shipping containers, container chassis, and conversion carts.

Tristan has been serving the Quebec market since 2011, most recently focusing on maintenance outsourcing for fleets.

“For Tristan, this is another step in Tristan Fleet Management’s growth and strategic diversification program,” said Daniel Barbu, CEO of Tristan. “Partnering with Vanguard, one of North America’s premier trailer manufacturers, allows us to expand our service offering to our existing customers and reach new customers who want a different product option.”