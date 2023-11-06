Ocean Trailer opens new Prince Rupert location

Ocean Trailer has opened a newly constructed dealership in Prince Rupert, B.C.

The facility, located at 201 Skeena Drive, features five service bays, a wash bay and parts department, all within a 10-acre fenced yard.

It offers truck and trailer parking, as well as yard rental parking for customers. Ocean has trained technicians on site and offers rental trailers, chassis, reefers, dry vans, decks, and other equipment.

The new location is led by branch manager Chris Morton, who says the location has been “purpose-built to service the growing demand for trailer rentals of all types in the Prince Rupert region. We have a large inventory of rental trailers, a growing parts inventory, and service technicians on site, to repair our fleet as well as maintain customer equipment.”