Orange EV expands manufacturing capabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Orange EV, a manufacturer of fully-electric Class 8 trucks, announced it is moving to a manufacturing facility with five times the production capacity it has today.

Orange EV produces a T-Series electric terminal truck. It claims to be the only manufacturer of Class 8 electric trucks that have been deployed and re-ordered. It has trucks operating in 14 states.

The company announced several recent milestones, including: more than 60 fleets have ordered Orange EV electric terminal trucks; more than 40 customers are operating the trucks in California alone; in 2017, the company deployed its first high-speed charging stations in the U.S.; and every Orange EV truck is still operating on its original battery pack.

The trucks are operating in hot and cold climates, in rail intermodal, parcel, LTL freight, grocery, manufacturing, construction, seaport, and warehouse and distribution sectors.

“Orange EV trucks have been tested and proven by years of operational truck data, case studies, reorders, and customer testimonials,” said Mike Saxton, Orange EV chief commercial officer. “Thanks to our valued fleet partners Orange EV is again expanding production facilities to accommodate accelerating new fleet deployments and broader continuing rollouts.”

Saxton said customers are reducing their fuel bill by 90%, and seeing maintenance and repair costs down 75%.