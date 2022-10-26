Orange EV hits electric yard truck milestone

Orange EV says it has delivered its 500th electric yard tractor, marking a new milestone.

The company says it has sold more electric yard trucks than all its competitors combined, as measured by non-profit CALSTART.

The Orange EV was delivered to United Natural Foods, which has 10 Orange EVs in its U.S. fleet.

(Photo: Orange EV)

“Since the first Orange EV trucks were placed in service we have been very happy with the performance, reliability, ROI, and environmental impact they are making,” said Jeff Wismans, national director of fleet operations, at United Natural Foods. “It made it an easy decision to add eight more.”

“Orange EV’s launch in 2012 with just $50,000 in our coffers was met with a healthy dose of skepticism, but we were determined to prove that zero emission yard trucks are the real deal,” said Wayne Mathisen, co-founder and CEO, Orange EV. “With this historic milestone, Orange EV has accomplished the seemingly impossible feat of generating excitement about EV trucks within the commercial trucking space, and we did it by manufacturing trucks that are superior operationally, financially, and environmentally. Our trucks are safer, more reliable, save our customers money vs. diesel, and are preferred by drivers and management alike.”