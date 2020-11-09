Paccar electric trucks summit Pikes Peak

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Kenworth and Peterbilt had the first Class 8 electric trucks to summit the 14,115-ft. Pikes Peak in Colorado.

A Kenworth T680 fuel cell electric truck and a Peterbilt Model 579EV summitted the peak, which features more than 156 twisting turns and switchbacks and grades between 7-10% over the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course.

“We are very excited about the work Kenworth and Peterbilt have done in the development of zero emissions technology. Conquering Pikes Peak demonstrates Paccar’s leadership in fuel cell and commercial vehicle electrification,” said Kyle Quinn, Paccar chief technology officer.