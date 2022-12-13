Surgenor Truck Group now EV-certified

Surgenor Truck Group is the latest Canadian Mack and Volvo dealer to become electric vehicle-certified.

Both its locations, in Kingston and Ottawa, Ont., are now EV-certified to sell and support electric Mack and Volvo trucks.

“Mack customers in Kingston and Ottawa can expect the same level of comprehensive support for EVs that they do for all Mack products,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We are proud that so many of our dealers our working with us to achieve EV certification so they are ready to meet the needs of transportation as it evolves toward the future.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“The steady expansion of our Volvo Trucks Certified EV dealership network in Canada is a testament to increasing customer confidence to begin integrating battery-electric trucks into their fleet, so much so that dealerships like Surgenor Truck Group are certifying multiple locations at the same time to meet current demand and be prepared for a large scale-up of electromobility in the near future,” added Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Surgenor now has two certified EV technicians at both locations, and each location has a dedicated electric vehicle bay. The two dealerships also have Heliox fast DC 50 kW chargers installed.

“Surgenor is ready and pleased to be part of the evolution of transportation toward electrification,” said Mike Gallant, general manager of Surgenor Kingston.

There are now seven EV-certified Mack and Volvo dealers in Canada.