PacLease achieves record year

BELLEVUE, Wash. – PacLease has reported 2017 was a record year for the company, growing its lease and rental fleet by 30% and adding eight new locations.

“The overall market in truck sales in the U.S. and Canada was relatively flat in 2017 – comparable to 2016 levels,” said Peter Dames, PacLease’s assistant general manager. “But at PacLease, our franchises and company locations bucked the trend with an excellent year – adding 30% more units over our 2016 numbers. In addition, we saw 20% growth in our rental business. The increases can be attributed to the high demand for the custom-spec’d Kenworth and Peterbilt products we offer, along with customer service and lease programs we feel are second to none.”

All eight new locations added in 2017 were in the U.S.

The company says it plans further growth this year.

“We expect another very solid year,” Dames said. “Fleets are finding that when they lease or rent Kenworth or Peterbilt models, it’s tough to go back to another brand. Keeping drivers happy behind the wheel is critical to fleets; we have the products, and we have the technicians who are thoroughly trained on Paccar products – they keep our trucks running to maximize uptime for our customers.”