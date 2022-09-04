Trailcon turns 30, plans more growth

Trailcon Leasing is celebrating 30 years in business. The trailer leasing company, founded in 1992, has grown to include six locations across Canada offering more than 10,000 trailers.

“I am incredibly proud of Trailcon’s success story,” said president Jerry Brown, who has been in the role since 2019. “Trailcon is an industry leader thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire team across the country, and our loyal customers. It is an exciting time in transportation – Trailcon has always been a leader in adopting technology and creating opportunities that benefit our customers. We are eager to continue along the path of expansion, especially in Western Canada. The future of Trailcon is incredibly bright, and we are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of success this fall.”

The company employs more than 200 technicians and staff, and runs a 24/7 customer response center in Brampton, Ont. It plans to open two new locations soon – Balzac, Alta., later this year and Cornwall, Ont., next year.