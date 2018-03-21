Petro-Canada’s Duron wins award

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Petro-Canada Lubricants says its Duron next-generation product line has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its innovation.

The oil was benchmarked against 10 criteria, including reliability, quality, and customer service experience, according to the company. It says Frost & Sullivan gave it the New Product Innovation Award for its readiness to cater to future market requirements.

“The New Product Innovation Award is a true testament to the dedication, innovation and expertise within Petro-Canada Lubricants,” said Barnaby Ngai, category portfolio manager, Petro-Canada Lubricants. “With a best-in-class product supported by strong technical service, we’re excited to be recognized for the quality, design, value and service experience provided by the Duron next generation product line.”