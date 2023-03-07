Sheehan’s Truck Centre named Canada’s top Volvo dealer

Sheehan’s Truck Centre of Burlington, Ont., was named Volvo Trucks North America’s top Canadian dealer, recognizing achievements in sales targets, business growth, and customer satisfaction.

Ballard Truck Center in Massachusetts was named top U.S. dealer.

Kelly Sheehan, dealer principal of Sheehan’s Truck Centre accepts the award for Volvo Trucks North America 2022 Canadian Dealer Group of the Year from Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America (right) and Paul Kudla, managing director – Canada, Volvo Trucks North America (left). (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Our two award winners played a key role in helping to increase market share and customer satisfaction for Volvo Trucks as they remained focused on delivering quality vehicles and services in another challenging year,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“We are excited to announce Ballard Truck Center as the 2022 U.S. Volvo Dealer Group of the Year and Sheehan’s Truck Centre as the 2022 Canadian Volvo Dealer Group of the Year and proud to honor their outstanding performance in all of the criteria including customer satisfaction and business performance, with a focus on expanding Volvo’s sustainability efforts and service offerings.”

Sheehan’s was founded in 1989 by Pat and Gayle Sheehan. Pat was a former truck driver. Their children Kelly and Dennis took over the business in 2000 and have grown it into one of Canada’s largest used truck dealerships.

In 2017, the Sheehans purchased Beaver Truck Centre, adding locations in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man.

“We continue to grow in our current location with a focus on my father’s goal to become Canada’s premier Volvo Trucks dealer and are excited to receive the award of Volvo Dealer Group of the Year for Canada,” said Kelly Sheehan, president, Sheehan’s Truck Centre. “The award recognizes the work that my brother and I, along with our whole team have done to provide unmatched service and support to our customers.”