Powertrain enhancements add to new Volvo VNL’s efficiency gains

Following the release of its new VNL in late January, Volvo has detailed improvements to its powertrain it says contribute to the fuel efficiency improvements of the all-new truck.

The Volvo D13 engine received a new wave piston design with shorter piston height, as well as a longer connecting rod, smaller injector needle control valves, a variable vane oil pump, and improvements to the turbocompounding unit and turbo.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

The I-Shift automated manual transmission, meanwhile, comes with up to 30% faster shift speeds.

“Bringing the all-new Volvo VNL to the market has been seven years in the making,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America in a press release.

“As we’ve said, this is not just a facelift, it’s a 90% redesign of the product and the platform for all future powertrain solutions. A 10% fuel efficiency increase is the result of radically improved aerodynamics and a dedication to improving upon our already class-leading powertrain offering.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“The advancements made in the latest generation of the Volvo D13 engine are nothing short of remarkable,” added Duane Tegels, product marketing manager for powertrain, Volvo Trucks North America.

“While our previous generation D13, particularly the D13TC engine, performed extremely well, our dedicated team of engineers were able to seek out and successfully implement changes to make it even more reliable and efficient than ever before. When you’re designing a truck to change everything, every detail inside the engine matters. Where there are opportunities to make improvements, our team is focused on continuing to work towards decarbonizing our product offering.”