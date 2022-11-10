Volvo builds first trucks with fossil fuel-free steel

Volvo says it’s the first truck maker in the world to have built an electric truck with fossil-fuel-free steel.

The 44-ton trucks are now being delivered to customers in Europe.

“Our journey to net zero emissions includes both making our vehicles fossil free in operation and over time fully replacing the material in our trucks with fossil-free and recycled alternatives,” says Jessica Sandström, senior vice-president of product management at Volvo Trucks.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The fossil-free steel is produced by the Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB and is made by using a completely new technology with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen.

The first steel produced with hydrogen is being used in the electric truck’s frame rails. As the availability of fossil-free steel increases, it will also be introduced in other parts of the truck, Volvo says.

Today, around 30% of the materials in a new Volvo truck come from recycled materials, and, up to 90% of the truck can be recycled at the end of its life.