Production of battery-electric Freightliner eM2 ramps up

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has officially launched serial production of the battery-electric Freightliner eM2 medium-duty truck at its plant in Portland, Ore.

The first production-level units in Canada will be delivered to Brossard Leasing and Day & Ross, while initial models in the U.S. will go to Ferguson, Hogan Truck Leasing, Penske Truck Leasing, Pitt Ohio, Ryder System, Titan Freight Systems, and Velocity Truck Rental & Leasing.

“The start of production for this versatile truck marks another important milestone on our journey to a zero-emissions product line,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility at DTNA.

“The feedback we’ve received reinforces our confidence that the Freightliner eM2 will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations. Our partners and dealers are looking forward to introducing the Freightliner eM2 to their customers, and we are excited to see it in use by customers and fleets.”

The eM2 is built on the Freightliner M2 106 Plus platform and comes on the heels of the Class 8 battery-electric eCascadia, which began series production in 2022.

The medium-duty design features a Detroit ePowertrain with electric motors and two-speed transmission mounted directly on the drive axles. Class 6 versions with a single motor provide up to 190 continuous horsepower, a 194-kWh battery, and a typical range of 180 miles (290 km) per charge. Class 7 designs with two motors offer up to 255 continuous horsepower, supported by a 291-kWh battery, providing a typical range of 250 miles (400 km).

