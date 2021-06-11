Rhino expanding lube service to Nova Scotia

Rhino Truck Lube Centres will be opening a new location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia in December 2021 – building on a model established at a flagship facility in Moncton, N.B., the company says.

(Photo: Rhino Truck Lube Centres)

No appointments are necessary at the drive-through facility, which provides lubrication and filtration service for all vehicles; and inspections that extend to wipers, tires, grease, trailers, and fluid levels.

Partnering with TruckStop+, the location offers amenities including fuel, a cardlock, free wifi, showers, laundry facilities and more.

The Moncton facility is at 580 Venture Dr., Exit 462.