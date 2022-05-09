Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction collects $204 million

Ritchie Bros. continue to see the benefits of a strong truck market, selling more than 11,000 pieces of equipment during its largest Canadian auction of the year.

The offerings from more than 1,600 consignors were sold for a collective $204 million.

“Late-model construction equipment was especially in demand last week in Edmonton, bringing incredible results for consignors, while transportation assets continued their long run of great pricing,” said Ryann Eacrett, vice-president. “We saw strong participation from bidders around the world, but Canadian buyers were very aggressive, buying up most of the assets.”

(File photo: Ritchie Bros.)

The online auction held May 2 to 7 attracted more than 23,800 bidders from 55 countries, although 91% of the equipment was sold to Canadians and 56% remained in Alberta. International buyers came from as far afield as Belgium, India, Australia and Peru.

More than 300 truck tractors were included in the sold items.

The next Ritchie Bros. auctions include a Toronto event from May 11-13, featuring 4,100 pieces of equipment and trucks. A May 11-12 auction in Manitoba will feature more than 2,100 items from Borland Construction. The following week in Montreal, more than 2,800 items will be up for grabs May 18-20.