Canadian buyers power latest Ritchie Bros. auction

More than $72 million in equipment changed hands at Ritchie Bros. latest auction in Edmonton.

The three-day auction attracted 15,300 bidders from more than 40 countries. More than 5,500 items were sold March 1-3, with 93% sold to Canadians and 62% to Albertans.

“We continue to see our large buyer base across Canada and around the world driving strong results for consignors,” said Blair Gogowich, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. “Next month, we will be back in Edmonton with our largest Canadian auction of the year. If you have equipment to sell, I encourage you to contact us today so we can start marketing your equipment to the world.”

The next Edmonton sale is April 24-28.