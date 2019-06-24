Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction nets over $72 million in sales

EDMONTON, Alta. – Ritchie Bros.’ latest Edmonton, Alta. auction brought in more than $72 million in sales, with around 70% of the equipment being sold online.

“We continue to see strong attendance for our Edmonton auctions in 2019,” said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president, head of Canadian sales for Ritchie Bros. “Oilfield transportation equipment, which was the key component to our Edmonton June event, performed very well this week. However, as the landscape for construction projects continues to change in Western Canada we did see a moderate level of pricing pressure on certain equipment categories. We are confident, as the Alberta oil and gas market gets moving again heading into fall, the landscape for our customer base will improve and demand for used equipment will continue to rise.”

Over 10,000 people from 49 countries registered for the auction, which kicked off June 10.

More than 1,100 owners took part in the auction, including Dynamic Heavy Haul, with a complete dispersal of its entire line of equipment.

“Ritchie Bros. sets the standard in the auction industry,” said Eric Eckert, president of Dynamic Heavy Haul. “We’ve bought and sold with them many times in the past and they are always helpful and professional, taking care of all the little important details. The exposure they provide our equipment is massive and we are pleased with the results achieved last week.”

Some other highlight sales from the event include two unused 2018 Western Star 4700SB hydro vac trucks ($802,500 combined), two 2012 Volvo A30F 6×6 articulated dump trucks ($407,500 combined), and a 2014 Kenworth C500 T/A 385-inch WB bed truck ($275,000).

