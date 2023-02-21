More funding committed to developing hydrogen as a trucking fuel in Alberta

Hydra Energy and Innovative Fuel Systems have received funding form the Alberta Hydrogen Centre of Excellence (HCOE) to prove the viability of hydrogen fuel in heavy-duty transport.

A total of $20 million was awarded to 18 organizations through HCOE’s first round of funding. Hydra Energy will receive $550,450, and Innovative Fuel Systems $2 million, to demonstrate the viability of dual fuel systems that displace diesel with hydrogen.

(Illustration: iStock)

The HCOE funds up to 50% of eligible costs for successful projects.

“Unlocking the potential of clean hydrogen is an essential part of the federal government’s plan for a prosperous economic future in Alberta and across Canada. I’m pleased to be working with the provincial government to realize that potential,” said Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson.

The HCOE is led by Alberta Innovates. The centre is a funding program, testing and service facility, and forum for facilitating partnerships to de-risk hydrogen technology development.