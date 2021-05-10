Ritchie Bros. Edmonton auction sets records

Ritchie Bros. continues to set sales records, with last week’s Alberta auction selling 13,600 items for a collective $197 million.

The Edmonton auction run from May 3-8 saw 28,700 online bidders from more than 70 countries, beating a previous record established last year by 22%. The 13,600 lots and 1,750 consigners also represented new company records.

(File Photo: Ritchie Bros.)

“We saw particularly strong pricing last week in Edmonton for earthmoving equipment, with skid steers, multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motor scrapers, and dozers leading the way,” said regional sales manager Trent Vandenberghe. “It’s a seller’s market right now.

About 92% of the equipment sold in the latest event went to Canadian buyers, including 53% sold to Alberta, 15% to British Columbia, and 9% to Saskatchewan. The remaining 8% of the equipment was sold to International buyers from as far away as Belgium, Chile, India, and Thailand.