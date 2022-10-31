Ritchie Bros. drops hammer on $99M in equipment during Edmonton auction

Ritchie Bros. auctioneers sold more than $99 million in equipment during its fifth Edmonton auction of the year, after 16,500 bidders competed for more than 10,000 items.

Equipment source from more than 1,000 consignors included more than 140 truck tractors, as well as skid steers, dozers, pipelayers, and forestry equipment.

About 92% of the equipment sold Oct. 25-28 was to Canadians, and 61% remained in Alberta, the auction house said. International buyers were from as far afield as Egypt, Poland, and Vietnam.

The final Edmonton auction of the year is scheduled for December.