Ritchie Bros. sets record as used equipment prices soar

Ritchie Bros. says if completed a record-breaking year in Ontario, drawing in $44 million in sales at its Toronto auction last week.

More than 8,500 online bidders took part in bidding for 3,400 items.

“We are seeing record equipment and truck pricing right now across all our auctions and marketplaces,” said Ryan Pottruff, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. “We’ve had an incredible year in Ontario, with multiple record-breaking site auctions … We have also introduced a new satellite yard in Thunder Bay for customers in the region who want to display equipment and sell virtually in our Toronto sales.”

“Pricing is unbelievable right now,” said Ken Gaudette, owner of G&G Service, which sold nearly 50 items including trucks. “The new Thunder Bay yard has great visibility from the highway and it’s well organized.”