Ritchie Bros. sets records at Toronto auction

Ritchie Bros. has recorded its largest-ever auction in Toronto, selling 4,300 trucks and equipment pieces in an online event that ran March 9-11.

The volumes represented a 35% year-over-year increase in the number of bidders, and recorded $49 million in transactions.

Sales included more than 320 trucks, 210 aerial work platforms, 120 compactors, more than 95 skid steers, and more than 55 excavators. The 10,000 registered bidders and more than 4,300 lots were records for the site.

“Following excellent recent results in Edmonton, Orlando, and our Rocky Mountain Regional Auction, we continue to achieve strong pricing for consignors, regardless of auction type or location,” said Ryan Pottruff, regional sales manager.

“Last week’s record-breaking Toronto auction saw particularly strong price realization for transportation equipment, with Class 8, dump trucks, and heavy haul trucks achieving incredible prices.

Close to 10,000 bidders from 67 countries registered for the three-day auction. Approximately 93% of the equipment was sold to Canadians, including 73% sold to Ontario buyer. Other buyers placed their bids from as far afield as Singapore, Peru, and the U.K.