PMTC honors fleet graphics in 37th annual awards

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) unwrapped seven winners of its 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, calling them “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”

The winners of the 37th annual honors, sponsored by 3M Canada, were announced during the PMTC’s conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Winners included ET Transport – tractor trailer; Feed the Need in Durham – straight truck; Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada – special events/promotion; Purolator – light duty commercial truck; Alex Coulombe – fleet identity graphics; Telus – night-time safety; and Sharp Transportation Systems – human interest.

ET Transport won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the tractor trailer category. (Photo: PMTC)

“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

Feed the Need in Durham won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the straight truck category. (Photo: PMTC)

Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the special events/promotions category. (Photo: PMTC)

Purolator won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the light duty category. (Photo: PMTC)

Alex Coulombe won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the fleet identity category. (Photo: PMTC)

Telus won PMTC’s 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design award in the night time safety category. (Photo: PMTC)