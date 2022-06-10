PMTC honors fleet graphics in 37th annual awards
The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) unwrapped seven winners of its 2022 Vehicle Graphics Design competition, calling them “the most colorful awards in the trucking community.”
The winners of the 37th annual honors, sponsored by 3M Canada, were announced during the PMTC’s conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Winners included ET Transport – tractor trailer; Feed the Need in Durham – straight truck; Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada – special events/promotion; Purolator – light duty commercial truck; Alex Coulombe – fleet identity graphics; Telus – night-time safety; and Sharp Transportation Systems – human interest.
“This national event brings entries from across the country and is a clear indication of how much pride companies take in promoting their products and services through engaging vehicle graphics,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.
