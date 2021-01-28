Rite-Hite picks up Scraper Systems

Rite-Hite has acquired Pennsylvania-based Scraper Systems, which makes FleetPlow automated slow removal systems for trucks and buses.

The sale comes with the pending requirement of Howard Livingston, who acquired Scraper Systems in 2011. His son, Fin Livingston, will remain as general manager.

(Photo: Scraper Systems)

Rite-Hite – founded in 1965 — has 2,200 employees worldwide. It produces loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers, HVLS fans, and other products.

The company says FleetPlows systems can remove up to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow in less than 30 seconds per vehicle. The benefits include reducing the risk of fines and injuries caused by dislodge snow, better fuel economy because of the reduced weight, and labor savings that would otherwise be invested into manual techniques for clearing the snow.

Rite-Hite is based in Milwaukee, Wisc.