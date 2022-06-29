Trail King promotes Menz to VP of engineering
Trail King Industries, manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers, announced the promotion of Kelly Menz to vice-president of engineering.
Menz will step into the role as John Rust retires at the end of June.
Menz joined Trail King in 1999 and has overseen material hauling product development efforts as manager of the West Fargo engineering team. For the past few years, he has also led the Yankton engineering team.
Menz has been involved in the design and development of products, including live bottom, lightweight bottom dump, all-aluminum step deck and composite grain trailers.
