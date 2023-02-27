SAF-Holland integrates Haldex lines, following acquisition

Even before SAF-Holland acquired Haldex, the two companies were working together on integrating each other’s products.

SAF-Holland was already one of Haldex’s biggest global customers and talks were in progress on pairing SAF’s air disc brakes with Haldex’s disc brake calipers and actuators to reduce weight.

“A major step in our continued growth and product development strategy was the acquisition of Haldex,” said Mike Ginocchio, vice-president – product line management, Americas.

(Illustration: SAF-Holland)

The companies touted the benefits of the marriage at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s spring meeting. There’s virtually no product overlap between the two, Ginocchio said, making the combination an excellent fit.

Both companies have more than a century in business and have collaborated extensively in the past. The deal also positions SAF-Holland as more of a “one-stop-shop” provider, the company said.

Haldex adds automatic brake adjusters and actuators – including the “only truly sealed actuator on the market, LifeSeal+” to SAF-Holland’s portfolio.

Its disc brakes are the lightest single piston designs in the market, the company added.

The corporate marriage also adds a full line of ABS, air treatment, and suspension air control valves to the product family. Aftermarket product lines including Haldex Original Parts, Midland (premium all-makes replacement parts), and Like-Nu reman lines are also folded into the company.

Ginocchio added, “As we move forward, the integration of Haldex means that we now have 30 production sites in addition to 40 subsidiaries, 5,600 employees, and most important to our fleet customers, 20,000 parts and service centers worldwide.”