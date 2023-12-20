Sentinel Partners purchases High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands (HBB), which owns Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, Dieter’s Accessories, Panelite and Viking Sales, has been purchased by Sentinel Capital Partners.

The deal closed Dec. 19. High Bar supplies truck and trailer components to the aftermarket and distribution centers. It was formed as a holding company after the Minimizer brand was purchased by Heartwood Partners in 2018, and Premier Manufacturing in 2020.

Sentinel, a private equity firm based in New York, acquired HBB from Heartwood Partners.

“We truly enjoyed the past five years with Heartwood Partners, as the Heartwood team did exactly what they said they would do by providing direction and support for the company’s successful growth, both organically and through acquisitions,” said Christopher Thorpe, president and CEO of HBB.

“We are also looking forward to the next step in our journey with Sentinel, a very reputable firm with almost 30 years of private equity experience, who are aligned with our strategic goals. Over the next few years, HBB, with Sentinel as its partner, will continue to grow by adding value to our loyal customers through product line expansion and geographic reach that will expand our customer base and market share significantly in the heavy-duty trucking market.”

James Coady, partner at Sentinel Partners, added “High Bar Brands is an incredible company with an exciting story. We’re thrilled to partner with them on their next phase of expansion by providing the resources and guidance necessary to elevate the company to the next level.”