Shaw takes the helm at HDMA

Collin Shaw will take the helm Monday as president and chief operating officer of the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), the commercial vehicle supplier division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

Collin Shaw (Photo: HDMA)

MEMA president and CEO Bill Long made the announcement Monday.

Shaw has 15 years of experience in the mobility industry from the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. He has worked for global companies and brands, with roles in marketing, communications, strategy, digital solutions, and business development.

“With his unique perspective and skillset, coupled with an already high-performing team at HDMA, Collin will support our supplier members, move the industry forward, and keep HDMA at the forefront of policy decisions,” Long said.

“Now, more than ever, vehicle suppliers need a powerful voice in Washington and a platform for industry dialogue and change. In the wake of worker shortages, inflation, and the transformation in technologies to achieve zero emissions, I am committed to working with the HDMA board of directors and staff to build on the strong tradition of our association,” Shaw said.