Terberg rolling out second-generation electric yard tractor

TORONTO, Ont. – Terberg has come out with a second-generation version of its electric yard tractor, which significantly increases battery capacity and can operate within a much wider temperature range.

Loblaw has been the first Canadian operator of the Terberg electric yard tractor, operating it in its Delta, B.C. yard.

“It has worked incredibly well,” said James Currier, senior account manager with Terberg dealer Train Trailer. “Obviously, there are some challenges when you bring in new technology. Once we figured everything out, we were pleasantly surprised with the application usage. It does have its limitations.”

Those limitations have been addressed in the next generation truck, the YT203-EV. Battery compartments are now heated and cooled so the truck can operate effectively in temperatures ranging from -30 to 55 degrees Celsius. Loblaw deployed its electric Terberg in Delta, B.C., because of the temperature restrictions of the first-gen unit.

The European-built Terberg has adopted the North American CCS2.0 charging standard for improved compatibility.

“It’s essentially plug-and-play now within North America,” Ron Vanarkle, vice-president of sales for Terberg in the Americas, told Today’s Trucking.

(Photo: Terberg)

The trucks can be spec’d with two types of battery packs: a standard version with 48 kWh, and a larger 73.9 kWh box. Up to three battery boxes can be installed on the truck, providing up to 222 kWh of power. At the upper end, the Terberg can operate almost 15 hours between charges in logistics applications (or nine hours in port ops), significantly improving the operating range over the first-gen yard truck.

But Currier noted charging strategies will vary depending on the application. When opportunity charging is available, operators can take advantage of downtime periods of more than five minutes to continually charge throughout the shift.

“If the driver stops for a coffee break or a lunch break, they’re taking that opportunity to plug the truck in and it increases the amount of run time throughout the day or shift,” Currier explained. Alternatively, it can be charged overnight when not in use.

Drivers have reported less fatigue operating the quiet-running electric yard truck, Currier said, adding vibration is significantly reduced compared to a diesel.

Vanarkle said orders are now being accepted for the new-generation Terberg electric yard truck, but initial deployments have been close to its manufacturing plant in the Netherlands, so any factory recalls can be quickly accommodated. Currier said Canadian customers can expect about a six-month delivery time.

Because there are fewer moving parts, Currier said the electric truck will last longer than a diesel, with an ROI anticipated within four to five years thanks to lower energy and maintenance costs. Currier said the company is in discussion with some of the biggest players in Canada’s transportation industry to get the electric shunt trucks put into service.

Vanarkle added Terberg is now developing a terminal truck with a hydrogen fuel cell power source. The prototype is expected to be ready to test in the next couple months in the Netherlands.