Expressway Trucks becomes EV-certified

Expressway Trucks has become Ontario’s first Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealer.

It is now officially ready to sell and support Volvo VNR Electric trucks out of its Waterloo, Ont., location.

“Expressway Trucks continues to be an outstanding dealer partner and is taking a leadership role to expand Volvo VNR Electric deployments in Canada,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “We have had great success running Volvo VNR Electrics in the cold Canadian winters in the Quebec region, providing a proof point to other Canadian fleets that battery-electric trucks perform well in extreme temperatures.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Expressway held an EV demonstration event earlier this year, and saw strong interest in electrification from customers. Two of its technicians have completed the training needed to safely service electric trucks.

They’ll work on two different shifts to maximize availability. Expressway has also committed to stocking key parts and components for EVs, and has installed two 50-kW chargers.

“We realized from the beginning that EVs are going to be a large part of our business going forward and felt the investment required was worth it as customer demand and interest builds,” said Barry Peters, Volvo new truck sales manager. “With the recent announcement of substantial rebates for Ontario-based buyers, we expect potential Volvo VNR Electric buyers to become more serious during the next 12 months.”