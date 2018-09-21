TMC, PIT Group form partnership

ORLANDO, Fla. – PIT Group has announced a strategic partnership with the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) of the American Trucking Associations.

The two groups will exchange technical and truck maintenance expertise. TMC will partner with PIT Group in field testing and truck engineering projects, while PIT will offer TMC members access to its engineering services at a discounted rate.

“TMC’s mission is to be a leader in truck maintenance and technical innovation,” said TMC executive director Robert Braswell. “This new partnership will provide our members significant new opportunities to access PIT Group’s engineering expertise, while creating new chances for our industry to test technical theories in the field. TMC and PIT are both committed to advancing innovation in trucking, and we could not ask for a better partner to work with. I hope this is the first of many collaborations between our two organizations.”

“The implementation of this partnership is an excellent opportunity for the PIT Group to provide continuing and expanding support to both the PIT and TMC Memberships,” added Dwayne O. Haug, business development consultant for PIT Group. “Providing strategic engineering services for the both of these groups, they will enjoy the benefits of professional testing utilizing the latest of applied technical techniques in addition to having a dedicated technical center at their disposal. This will further facilitate the acceleration of new technology and its implementation into the member fleets and our transportation industry.”