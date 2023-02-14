Traction grows parts network in Nova Scotia, Manitoba
Traction announced that The Parts Connection in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., and Road Rig Parts & Service in Winkler, Man., are joining its network.
Traction, an aftermarket heavy-duty vehicles parts division of UAP, has a network of more than 120 stores in Canada.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.