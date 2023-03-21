Trailer buyers need to ‘maintain their patience’, ACT Research says

Trailer manufacturers booked orders for a projected 25,800 units in February, but the buyers placing such orders will need to be patient, ACT Research reports.

“Preliminary net orders were more than 6% higher compared to January’s intake, but about 5% lower against the same month last year,” Jennifer McNealy, director – commercial vehicle market research and publications, said in a press release.

“The decline versus last year can largely be chalked up to backlog length. Trailer backlogs at the start of 2023 are 50,000 units above year-ago levels. February’s preliminary data show orders for dry vans and platform trailers driving the sequential uptick.”

January’s backlog-to-build ratio was close to 10 months, which is twice as long as the historical average, she added. “That means fleets needing trailers will need to maintain their patience.”

Trailer backlogs are expected to decrease about 1,110 units once February data is finalized.