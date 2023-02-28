Trailer demand to outstrip production all year: ACT Research

Most trailer manufacturers expect demand to exceed production capacity throughout 2023, but ACT Research says some fleets appear to be splitting orders to hedge their bets.

“January OEM business conditions, including 2023 demand expectations and labor, were on-par with December overall — with a bias toward the ‘better’ side of the pendulum for labor but concerns about demand and the material supply chain,” director – CV market research and publications Jennifer McNealy said, referring to related surveys.

“Demand overall remains robust, and cancellations are low, but we are hearing that some orders are being made to replenish dealer stock, rather than going directly to fleet customers.”

The 24,300 net orders recorded in January was nearly 58% lower than December’s intake but only 9% lower than what was seen in January 2022, ACT Research noted a week ago. Lower orders of van trailers and flatbeds were offset by increases in lowbeds and tanks. Orders for dump trailers were virtually unchanged.